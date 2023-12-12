Her washer and dryer stopped working in April. We surprised this grandma at work with a gift from a Secret Santa. - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Charla works full-time and cares for her granddaughter who has cerebral palsy. Charla’s heart is big and she’s very compassionate. She gives even when she has no energy. Her granddaughter requires 24 hour care and wakes every couple of hours in the middle of the night.

Charla does her best to uplift and keep positive. She recently told a friend, ” I believe God blesses you when the time is right.”

Charla had hip surgery earlier this year and her washer and dryer have not been working since April. She states her granddaughter goes through many clothes and blankets that need constant laundering and Charla is doing all the work by hand.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we would pay her a visit and surprise her with an early Christmas gift. We tracked Charla down at work – check out the surprise in the video player above!