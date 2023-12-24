Idaho Falls man arrested in early-morning SWAT team response - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An early-morning SWAT team response resulted in the arrest of a man police say physically assaulted two healthcare workers and another woman.

Robert Flores, 45, of Idaho Falls was arrested by the Idaho Falls Police Department in a multi-agency effort, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of K Street. A woman, who had visible injuries, reported that Flores had come to her home and beat her.

The victim was able to leave and went to a neighbor’s, where she called 911.

Flores already had an outstanding felony warrant, according to Jessica Clements, PIO for the Idaho Falls Police Department. On Dec. 15, he allegedly entered a healthcare facility and physically assaulted two healthcare workers – one he knew personally, and another who attempted to intervene. The warrant was issued for two counts of battery on a healthcare worker and one count of burglary with a persistent violator enhancement.

“Officers have been searching for Flores since then,” Clements said.

Believing that Flores was still inside the victim’s home, officers surrounded the residence and called in the SWAT team. The department’s Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Team and crisis negotiators also responded, according to the news release.

“Officers evacuated other apartments in the same building and an Alertsense message was sent to residents in adjacent buildings directing them to shelter in place,” Clements said.

When teams were in place, officers reportedly used a PA speaker to make several announcements, telling Flores to exit the residence. When he failed to do so, officers “introduced” a flashbang and tear gas into the apartment.

After that, Flores came out, Clements said. He was met by members of the SWAT team and one of the department’s K9s. Flores surrendered, and officers took him into custody.

Flores was arrested for the outstanding felony warrant. He has also been charged with domestic battery (a felony) and resisting and obstructing (a misdemeanor). Flores has been booked into the Bonneville County Jail, Clements said in the news release.

“The Idaho Falls Police Department was assisted … by the Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Chaplains of Idaho. We thank each of them for their assistance and partnership in service to the Idaho Falls community,” she noted.

Although Flores has been accused of these crimes, it doesn’t necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.