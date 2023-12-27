Idaho Lottery to announce two million dollar winners tonight, six $1,000 winning tickets still need to be claimed - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE — The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is the Idaho Lottery’s most anticipated game of the year. The 17th edition of the game was on sale for just 36 days, delivering a sell-out of all 450,000 tickets shortly after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.

Two lucky Idaho Lottery tickets will be worth $1,000,000 when the Idaho Lottery announces the winning numbers for the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle Wednesday at 5:59 p.m.

“Having two, one-million-dollar prizes in our annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle really captured the interest of Idaho Lottery players and retailers,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho’s public schools and buildings. All players holding Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets should sign them and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.”

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle game also offers over 17,800 prizes, more than any previous Raffle game, including two $10,000 prizes, 150 prizes of $100, 300 prizes of $50, 2900 prizes of $25, and 14,500 prizes of $15.

For all prizes, players can check their tickets for winners tonight at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s mobile app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle included fifteen early bird prizes of $1,000. Each day for the first fifteen days of sales, Oct. 21 through Nov. 4, the Idaho Lottery selected random winning tickets from each day’s sales. Players were automatically eligible for these prizes once they purchased their ticket. In addition to winning $1,000, these tickets are also eligible to win additional prizes from tonight’s draw. Nine of these prizes have been claimed. The remaining six winning tickets worth $1,000 are below. Players should check their tickets for these winning numbers:

In addition, every 25,000th ticket sold was also worth $1,000. Of the eighteen, fifteen have been claimed. The outstanding three, $1,000 winning tickets are: 100000 (sold in Oneida County), 150000 and 350000 (both sold in Franklin County).

Players holding any of these nine tickets should contact the Idaho Lottery at (208) 334-2600 as soon as possible for information on claiming their prize.