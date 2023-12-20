Idaho State Police raises money to buy holiday meals for families in need - East Idaho News

AMMON — It’s a record-breaking year for Idaho State Police after raising over $10,000 to help local families this holiday season, thanks to generous donations.

It’s all part of the “10 Counties of Christmas” initiative put on by the women and men of Idaho State Police District 6 in Idaho Falls. Troopers raise money for meals by partnering with Broulim’s. This is the seventh year they have run the event.

Troopers have spent time inside Broulim’s in various counties, raising money for the meals, starting in November.

“We hit every Broulim’s that is in this area, so Driggs, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony and Ammon,” said Sgt. Blake Higley, with ISP in Idaho Falls.

This year, the money raised will help well over 400 families get warm holiday meals.

“Record-breaking as far as the number of meals donated. Last year was right around the 419 to 420 mark, and then this year is 476,” Higley said.

A child donates to ISP. | Courtesy Idaho State Police

Troopers have helped distribute the meals since last week to different counties, including Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Jefferson, Bingham, Teton, Clark, Butte, Custer, and Lemhi.

Local high schools are recruited to assist ISP in the delivery because it’s a lot of work.

“To be able to go to the schools and have them offload our cars, offload the truck and trailer, and see them be a part of something that is bigger than them and that is bigger than us, that’s cool,” Higley said.

Not only has the community helped by donating along with businesses like Broulim’s, but other partners like Idaho Pork Producers, Gomm’s Warm Cookies, Bench Mark Potatoes, Idahoan, and Falls Brand have helped make the meals possible.

“Whether you contributed time, spare change, thousands of dollars, or food donations, these holiday meals became a reality because of your generosity. We take pride in being part of a community that cares so deeply, and we’re honored to serve you,” ISP wrote on social media.

Each of the meals includes hams, potatoes, turkeys, rolls, stuffing, canned goods, cookies and drinks.

Higley said troopers would continue to distribute meals on Wednesday, and the last day of delivery would be Thursday.

“We are already gearing up with plans for next year and how we can get to more families and working with the schools. We are already expecting a lot more growth for next year,” Higley said. “When you see us at Broulim’s during the holiday season, that is why we are there. Every contribution and donation matters.”