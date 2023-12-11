 Jefferson School District 251 delays school start time due to black ice - East Idaho News
SCHOOL DELAYED

Jefferson School District 251 delays school start time due to black ice

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

school bus in the snow

RIGBY — Jefferson School District 251 has delayed starting school by two hours Monday due to severe black ice on the roads.

Classes will still be held, but school will begin later.

Drivers are urged to use caution on the roads.

You can see live traffic cameras here and the latest weather forecast here.

