Local boy eager to help families in need asks for community's support with his annual food drive - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 10-year-old Idaho Falls boy is holding his fifth annual holiday food drive and is asking community members for help.

Tommy Clements remembers being six years old and driving with his dad when he heard an ad on the radio come on.

“It said there were people who didn’t have enough money to buy food,” he recalls. “I (said) to my dad, ‘Dad, we should buy them all McDonald’s.’ My dad said that would be way too much money, (instead) he said you could start a food drive.”

After his dad explained to him what a food drive is, Clements decided to start “Tommy’s Holiday Food Drive” to collect food for people in need.

Donation boxes are set up around town in late November and he turns in the donated nonperishable food items to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket the week before Christmas. His hope is that the donated items can be used in Christmas boxes given to families.

Clements said he’s had “tons and tons” of people help him with his project. Since starting in 2019, Clements has raised a total of $15,432 and collected 20,901 pounds of food. The Clements were told by the food bank this equals 53,762 meals Tommy has helped provide for the Idaho Falls community.

“Helping the people (is my favorite part),” Clements, who received a “Change the World” award in 2022 from Just 4 Kids because of his food drive efforts, said.

Tommy Clements standing in front of a table filled with items for the food bank. | Courtesy Clements family

Donation boxes are currently at DC Electric, CES, Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle, Triumph and the Grider-Peterson real estate office.

“When he goes to interview with these people to see if they are willing to help him (and let him put a donation box in their business), it’s all Tommy. I’m just the Uber that drives him around,” Frankie Clements, Tommy’s mom, explained. “I make him be the one who goes and talks to them so he really does take responsibility and is head of all this.”

The Clements said the food drive has gotten bigger and bigger every year, and Tommy is looking forward to helping his community for years to come.

“I told my mom and dad I would do this until I’m 98 years old, if I live to be that old,” Tommy added.

Tommy will wrap up his food drive with a food drive event on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grider-Peterson office, located at 1573 E. 17th St. in Idaho Falls. Community members are invited to stop by and donate food items or make a monetary donation.

Tommy Clements holding food for the food bank to help families in need. | Courtesy Clements family