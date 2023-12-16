Local school district moving to 4-day week - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Teton School District schools will be implementing a four-day student week for the 2024-2025 school year, according to a letter sent to parents and community members from the district.

The school board voted in favor of the plan after extensive deliberation and collaborative efforts involving the board, administrators and the calendar committee, District officials say in the letter.

“This decision is the result of two years of careful consideration, community surveys conducted in December 2022 and December 2023 and ongoing discussions among various stakeholders,” the letter reads.

District officials say the move will address critical needs and “sets the stage for positive enhancements in our educational system.”

RELATED | Teton School District 401 giving students three different enrollment options

Next steps, the district says, include defining school-day start and end times, Friday programming and school-year start and end dates.

“We believe that together, we can create an educational environment that best serves the needs of our students and community,” the district says.