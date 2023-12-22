Man born without arms gets a Secret Santa surprise while working at the front desk of a tire store - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Jose never gives up despite being born without arms and with multiple sclerosis that is getting worse every year.

He lives alone and travels from Blackfoot to Pocatello every day to work at Big O Tires. He is willing to help anyone who needs help and has no medical insurance because he chooses to work full time instead of getting assistance, thereby not qualifying him for Medicaid.

Jose is an amazing employee who doesn’t allow his disabilities to get in the way of anything. He does oil changes, mounts and changes tires, gives 100% and never asks for favors or handouts. He is so responsible, independent and figures things out as best he can.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Jose a visit while he was working. Check out the surprise in the video player above!