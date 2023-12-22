Multiple people injured and sent to hospitals after 9 crashes on Interstate 86 - East Idaho News

UPDATE

On Dec. 21, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Idaho State Police troopers responded to the area of I-86 near milepost 55 in Power County after receiving numerous emergency calls of crashes in the area.

Responding troopers encountered a heavy layer of fog creating near zero visibility. Troopers located multiple crashes in both the eastbound and westbound lanes blocking the interstate.

Troopers worked quickly to close the interstate in both directions and coordinated with the Idaho Department of Transportation to establish a detour around the effected area.

Idaho State Police investigated a total of 9 separate crashes. The crashes involved multiple personal vehicles and commercial trucks. Several motorists sustained injuries and were transported to area hospitals. All crashes were cleared, and the interstate was reopened at 3:55 p.m.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Power County Sheriff’s Office, Power County EMS, Fort Hall Fire, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

UPDATE

As of 3:35 p.m. Thursday, all lanes on Interstate 86 have been cleared. Idaho State Police responded to the multiple crashes at around 9:30 a.m.

ISP dispatch told EastIdahoNews.com there were at least nine crashes reported in the area and close to thirty vehicles were involved. At least one vehicle caught fire, according to witnesses. The crashes occurred during a period of heavy fog on the highway.

There were no serious injuries reported, however, some people were transported to a local hospital, according to dispatchers. It’s unclear how many people were transported.

Back in November, a similar situation happened in the same area of Interstate 86 near mile post 56.

A thick layer of fog covered the interstate causing limited visibility. Commercial and personal vehicles collided with one another causing a chain reaction of approximately thirty vehicles. One man had died as a result of the incident.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this as we learn more.

ORIGINAL STORY

POWER COUNTY — Law enforcement is asking drivers to stay away from a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 86 Thursday morning.

The crash happened near milepost 56. According to Idaho 511, it’s impacting both directions from Arbon Valley Highway to Tank Farm Road. All lanes are blocked as of 9:50 a.m.

Drivers can expect delays and traffic is being directed around the accident.

Video sent to EastIdahoNews.com shows several cars, along with firefighters from Fort Hall in the area.

A picture sent shows what looks like a vehicle on fire with a large plume of black smoke.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers on Facebook that there is visibility issues due to heavy fog and to take alternate routes.

Idaho State Police advises motorists should check Idaho 511 for the latest updates.