New Rexburg boxing business looks to empower people and unleash their potential - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A new boxing business focuses on empowering people, unleashing their potential and developing character.

Patrik Allen and his wife, Catherine Salvador, are the owners of Martial Boxing. It’s at 155 East 2nd North Studio C inside the Rexburg Arts Center building.

The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the business on Friday with a ribbon cutting during the grand opening.

The ribbon cutting on Friday. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We talked about what kind of business we’d like to open. We thought about something like a service. Patrik has experience with boxing, and I was thinking, ‘We can do that,'” Salvador said. “We want to help the community.”

According to Salvador and Allen, “Martial Boxing” has a primary mission of empowering people with values like respect, trust, integrity and dedication.

“The core idea is to combine the physical discipline of boxing with character development from martial arts, including self-defense skills and overall well-being for individuals of all ages,” according to the business’s website.

“I believe that boxing is the basic foundation for martial arts because you have to learn how to move your feet. … You have to learn how to see an attack coming,” Allen said.

The dojo is not focused on belt level or competition at the moment. Primarily, it’s focused on self-defense.

Martial Boxing teaches 6-year-olds to adults. Click here for more information.

“I have workouts, I have lessons, (and an) open gym. If you want to wrestle while someone else boxes during those open gym hours, then you are more than welcome to,” Allen said.

There are a variety of classes offered, including boxing fundamentals, sparring and conditioning.

Salvador says she knows there are other businesses in the Rexburg area that teach self-defense. Rather than competing, she wants to collaborate with them.

“We want other businesses to know that we are not trying to compete because there are other martial arts here,” she said. “We are just adding to that.”

You can have a Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum membership. Click here to learn more. Walk-ins are welcome. There are open gym hours Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.