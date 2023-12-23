Officials warn of 'porch pirates' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is warning residents of so-called porch pirates and asking for help in catching one.

Porch pirates take packages left on doorsteps, porches or other outdoor areas by couriers. Although they happen year-round, thefts “amp up” around the holiday season, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Police emphasized that this sort of theft does happen in the Idaho Falls community.

RELATED | Police want your help tracking down ‘porch pirates’ in Idaho Falls after several packages were stolen

“We have taken several reports, online and in person, over the last few days,” they said in the post.

If you are ordering packages, especially expensive or sentimental items, officials suggest these tips to keep pirates from swiping your packages:

Have packages mailed to your workplace if yours allows that

Use a pick up location rather than to your home address

Promptly pick up your packages. Try not to leave packages on your doorstep for any length of time.

If you are mailing packages this time of year, make sure the recipient knows to expect them and ask if there is a better time of the week or location to ship to.

Home security cameras like the one that captured the video above can act as a deterrent and help officials catch the people responsible, police said.

If you can identify the person in the video or the person driving the getaway car, call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.