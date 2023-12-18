Police searching for woman missing for nearly two weeks - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Police are looking for a 33-year-old Idaho Falls woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from in almost two weeks.

Danae Macpherson was reportedly last seen in Idaho Falls on Dec. 6, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Macpherson left her home in a 2004 Gold Toyota Camry with an Idaho license plate number #8BY257U, pictured below.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Danae since Dec. 6, who knows her current whereabouts, or has seen this car is asked to contact IFPD at (208) 529-1200.