Skeptical wrestling coach gets surprise of a lifetime from a Secret Santa in front of the entire team - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Peter gives, gives, gives and never expects anything in return. He spends his time helping the kids in the West Jefferson School District. He has over 20 years in the Grid Kid football, junior high wrestling, high school wrestling and club wrestling programs.

He does not make a lot of money for himself, but he is always finding ways to help the kids accomplish their dreams.

Peter is always having car trouble because the vehicles he can afford on a limited budget have many mechanical problems. They often break down and he has to walk to get places.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could track Peter down and drop off an early Christmas gift. We found him before wrestling practice. Check out the surprise in the video player above!