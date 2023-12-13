Soda Springs woman charged after police allegedly link her to sale of fentanyl, meth - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — A woman police say sold drugs and had drugs and paraphernalia within reach of children faces several felony charges.

Brook Jean Neeser, 29, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and two counts of felony injury to a child, court records show.

Caribou County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at Neeser’s home around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 22, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

While searching the home, deputies found only one occupant, 36-year-old Ryan Koziol. Deputies learned of active bench warrants for Koziol out of Madison and Jefferson counties for drug charges, including delivery of fentanyl. He was arrested.

In the room where deputies found Koziol, they also found methamphetamine and fentanyl pills — one of which was partially melted, the affidavit says. Drug paraphernalia, including pipes, hypodermic needles, a scale and small plastic baggies were allegedly found as well.

During the search, police reports say they found small plastic baggies with meth residue and a meth pipe inside a vehicle registered to Neeser.

Among the other rooms in the home, the affidavit shows one appeared to be a bedroom for two small children and another appeared to be Neeser’s bedroom.

Deputies also served a search warrant on a social media account registered to Neeser, and the attached email address. Among the messages reviewed during the search was a message from an account deputies believed belonged to Koziol, in which he asks Neeser for “some of whatever you get.”

Additional messages between the two accounts seem to discuss drug transactions. One of those messages offers a trade of “2 blues” — which the deputies believed to be slang for fentanyl pills — for a can of butane.

Deputies found other conversations between Neeser and an account with a picture matching another man officers associated with Neeser. During those conversations, according to the affidavit, Neeser and that person discuss drug transactions — referring to what the officers believed was fentanyl pills as “berries” and “blueberries.”

Other messages, between Neeser and people not identified in the affidavit, show similar conversations regarding what officers believe to be fentanyl and meth.

Though Neeser has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Neeser could face up to life in prison.

Neeser was bound over to District Court on all charges following a Dec. 6 preliminary hearing. She is scheduled to appear in District Court for arraignment before District Judge Cody Brower on Dec. 22.