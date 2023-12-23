This single mom was so stunned with her Secret Santa surprise that she had us call her boss - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Finau is one of the most giving, humble people you could ever meet. Though she has little herself, she would do anything for anyone.

She hasn’t had the easiest life but she is positive and never puts herself first. She is a single mother with a teenage son and a daughter who has to visit the doctor a lot.

Finau’s car broke down this summer and she doesn’t have the means to repair it because of medical bills. Finau’s son plays football and she loves to watch him play. She is so supportive and will do anything to attend his games even without having a car. She always has a sign ready to cheer from the sidelines.

Finau has resorted to renting a car to take her daughter to Salt Lake City for appointments and to watch her son play the last game of the season. She’s just a good, kind person always doing kind things for others.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Finau and surprise her with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!