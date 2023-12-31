Two people hospitalized due to Swan Valley fire - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — Two people have been hospitalized after a structure fire in Swan Valley Friday night, according to officials.

The Swan Valley Fire District responded to a structure fire at about 11 p.m., Fire Chief Travis Crystal told EastIdahoNews.com.

When fire crews arrived, an RV trailer was already fully engulfed in flames.

“One occupant was outside of the trailer and had received severe burns,” Crystal said. The individual was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via air ambulance.

A second person also suffered burns, Crystal said. They were taken to EIRMC in a private vehicle.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials estimate the loss to be approximately $120,000.

Swan Valley Fire was assisted by Ucon Fire, Idaho Falls Fire Department Ambulance, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire out of Jefferson County.