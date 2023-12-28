Two snowplows have been hit by drivers this season in Idaho; ITD shares tips for motorists - East Idaho News

RIRIE — One of the safest places to be is behind a snowplow while they clear the road for drivers.

That’s one of the safety messages from the Idaho Transportation Department after two snowplows were hit across the state in December.

The first snowplow strike happened on Dec. 1 on Interstate 86 near American Falls. A vehicle behind a plow was traveling too fast for the conditions and rear-ended the plow, according to ITD spokesman Justin Smith. Then, a second car hit the first one.

The occupants of the second car had said they had possible injuries, Smith wrote in an email to EastIdahoNews.com. After the incident, the snowplow remained operational.

The second snowplow strike happened on Dec. 10 on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 366 between Ririe and Swan Valley. A pickup tried passing the plow on the right and hit the wing, Smith said.

There were no injuries reported. The wing on the plow was damaged and is out of service. The pickup was also damaged, and the door was ripped off.

The pickup that was damaged. | Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department

According to data from ITD, during the 2020/2021 season, there were eight snowplows hit. In 2021/2022, there were 10 hit.

Last year, during the 2022/2023 season, it was the highest, with a total of 17 snowplows hit in Idaho.

With only two so far this season, things are going better for ITD.

“The lack of heavy snows has definitely helped us this year,” Smith said in email.

ITD officials want to remind drivers to share the road with snowplows.

Smith shared some safety tips.

The safest place to be is behind a plow as they clear the road for you.

Stay back from the rear of the plow to avoid windshield damage. Four car lengths is recommended so the plow driver can see you in the side mirrors.

Do not pass a plow on the right.

Be patient and plan for extra time when traveling during a snowstorm.

Before traveling, check Idaho 511 here for road conditions that are updated 24/7.