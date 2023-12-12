You have to see this! Officer plays along with family's 'Elf on the Shelf' activities by arresting him - East Idaho News

CHRISTMAS SHENANIGANS — An off-duty Indiana officer has made headlines after helping a family find their missing and mischievous ‘Elf on the Shelf.’

The video, recorded by the family’s mom, Beth Baranski, shows Officer Lewis with the Elkhart Police Department standing on the front porch of a home. He’s talking to four boys inside who hadn’t been able to find their elf at home all day.

“We had some fairies and Santa’s helpers drink a little too much eggnog, and they were causing some issues,” the officer told the boys. “We’re trying to get them all home without taking them to jail. This guy says he knows you.”

The boys peak there head out the door but don’t see anyone, except for the patrol car’s flashing lights. The officer asks if they would go out to his vehicle and see if they can identify who’s inside.

All four boys followed the officer outside and when the door opened up, to their surprise, they saw an elf buckled up in the back seat.

“That’s Dumbledore!” one of the boys is heard saying.

The officer tells the boys to wait so he can put on gloves and place the elf in a container before giving him back to the family.

“Hopefully he can be good for you guys because he was not good for us,” Lewis tells the kids. “Try to keep an eye on him. Keep him out of trouble, please.”