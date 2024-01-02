After ambulance breaks down trying to respond to crash, woman airlifted instead - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash on New Year’s Day.

Idaho State Police, along with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched at 11:35 a.m. on Monday to the rollover on eastbound US Highway 26 at Gravel Way. It is near the Palisades Dam.

ISP Lt. Marvin Crain told EastIdahoNews.com the crash involved a 2008 Nissan Titan.

It’s unclear what led to the vehicle landing in a ditch, but both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes, Crain said.

A ground ambulance was originally going to take the driver — a woman in her 20s — to the hospital.

“As the Swan Valley ambulance was en route to transport the driver, it broke down. So they had Air Idaho land and transport to a local hospital,” Crain said.

Crain added the driver had non-life-threatening injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle.