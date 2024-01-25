After four mule deer are illegally killed, Fish and Game officers look for information - East Idaho News

FREMONT COUNTY — Idaho Fish and Game officers are looking for information after three mule deer were shot dead, and left to waste, while a fourth was found shot and mortally injured.

During the first week of January, officers discovered the four mule deer had been shot near Teton Canyon in Fremont County, according to a news release.

Officers are asking for tips from the community to help their investigation so they can find the person or people responsible.

No hunting seasons were open during the time of the incident, the release said.

“The Teton Canyon deer herd had a rough winter last year and are currently focused on foraging, making them easy targets,” Conservation Officer Charlie Anderson said in a release. “It is particularly sad to see a crime like this happen when populations are down, and most people are doing their best to help the deer herds recover by leaving them undisturbed.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, report online, or contact the Upper Snake Regional Office at (208) 360-2854.

Callers can remain anonymous when reporting and may be eligible for cash rewards when that information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime, the release said.