14-year-old who just graduated from college and is going to medical school answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Alena McQuarter is the child prodigy scholar who started college at 12 years old and graduated with honors last month from Arizona State University at age 14! She earned a BS in Biological Sciences and a minor in Global Health.

Alena has also been working on her Master’s and will graduate with that degree in May. When she was 13, Alena made history by becoming the youngest Black person in U.S. history to gain acceptance into medical school.

Alena has partnered with Lego, Mattel, Barbie and many more while attending school full-time. Time Magazine named her as one of their Top 20 Kid of the Year finalists in 2022.

I recently spoke with Alena and asked her the following questions:

There’s a TV show called ‘Doogie Howser.’ Have you ever seen it and do you see yourself as a modern day Doogie Howser?

What inspired you to want to be a doctor?

What is it like being the youngest Black girl to be accepted into medical school?

Is it weird going to school with older people and what was college like for you?

What is your ultimate goal for a career?

How do you manage all your school work plus having fun?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes? What’s your favorite way to have a potato?

What advice do you have for me?

