Amazing Appa is our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Appa is a happy, wiggly boy with a heart of gold. He is getting a little depressed at the shelter and really wishes his fur-ever family would come along.

This two-year-old boxer mix still has lots of puppy energy, so a home with older kids who won’t be overwhelmed by his playfulness would be best.

Sweet and easily trained, handsome Appa would be a paw-some addition to an active family who can commit to continuing his training so he can be the best boy.

Appa and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page