Avalanche warning issued for Centennial Mountains in Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center in Bozeman has issued an avalanche warning for the Centennial Mountains in Island Park.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Avalanche danger is high on all slopes and natural and human-triggered slides are very likely, according to the Avalanche Center.

“New snow and an exceptionally weak snowpack are creating unstable conditions over a wide area,” the warning says. “Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Backcountry travelers should stay off steep slopes and away from the bottom of steep slopes. Avalanches can be triggered from flat terrain. Steep slopes can avalanche far above and run into lower-angled terrain.”

More information on the warning can be found here.