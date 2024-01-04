Average teacher salaries jump by 9.1% this year - East Idaho News

(Idaho Ed News) — The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 9.1% to $61,516 this school year, according to the Idaho Department of Education.

Average salaries are up $5,151 since the 2022-23 school year. And average salaries have increased by 28% over the past 10 years, since the inception of the career ladder.

This year’s results include base salary plus extra pay, an amount determined by individual districts and charter schools. The average was calculated by dividing the state’s 17,949 full-time teachers by total salaries of approximately $1 billion, plus $18 million in extra pay.

The average teacher salary, without extra pay, is $60,510.

Use this link to see statewide averages for each district and charter. Click here to see the growth in salaries at each district and charter over the past 10 years.

Idaho teachers earn 8.5% less than the national average of $66,745.

And when adjusted for inflation, the average salary of classroom teachers declined by an estimated 6.4% over the past decade, according to latest data from the National Education Association.

Four districts and 12 charters pay average teacher salaries over $70,000. Blaine County School District pays the highest, at an average of $90,942. The top 16 are:

Blaine County — $90,942

The Kootenai Bridge Academy — $81,716

Legacy Public Charter — $79,000

Isucceed Virtual High — $76,835

Victory Charter — $74,980

Liberty Charter — $74,974

Island Park Charter — $74,492

Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy — $73,455

Meridian Technical Charter — $73,438

Genesee — $73,246

Vision Charter — $73,112

McCall-Donnelly — $72,906

Gem Prep: Online — $72,815

Boise — $72,228

Upper Carmen Public Charter— $71,143

Idaho Virtual Education Partners — $70,800

A striking disparity exists between the highest-paying and lowest-paying districts and charters. Teachers employed in the 16 lowest paying earn 49% less than the 16 highest. Those districts are:

Rolling Hills Public Charter — $52,642

Salmon River — $52,168

Pathways In Education, Nampa — $52,091

Peace Valley Charter — $51,672

The Village Charter — $51,013

Jerome — $50,871

Doral Academy Of Idaho — $50,860

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy — $50,804

Kootenai Classical Academy — $50,618

Grace — $50,528

Idaho Science And Technology Charter — $50,309

Pinecrest Academy, Lewiston — $50,103

Gooding — $49,400

Cascade — $49,340

McCall Community, Inc. — $47,997

Oneida County — $45,512

The data also shows that tiny Prairie Elementary School District increased by 41%, from $44,375 to $62,588; both Marsing and Parma saw significant increases: 28.4% and 24.9%, respectively.

While the overall average was higher than last year, seven districts and charters decreased: Elevate Academy, Nampa (-2.6%), Idaho Virtual High School (-4%), Fern-Waters Public Charter (-9.7%), West Bonner County School District (-.4%), Rolling Hills Public Charter (-.3%), Grace Joint School District (-.2%) and Oneida County (-2.4%).

Idaho Education News data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this report.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 3, 2024