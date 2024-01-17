Boil advisory in place for Falls Water Company customers, including several schools - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Falls Water Company in Bonneville County issued a boil water advisory for its customers Wednesday morning.

“The company’s system pressure went below the 20 psi limit for public drinking water systems at around 1:30 a.m. this morning for approximately 25 minutes,” Tony Wise, the operations manager for Falls Water, stated in a news release.

The dip in pressure was caused by equipment failure, according to Wise, and the system pressure is reportedly back to normal.

“The advisory is for precautionary purposes,” Wise told EastIdahoNews.com.

Falls Water Company took water samples Wednesday morning and sent them for testing. Wise said the results should be back within 24 hours. The company will report the results as soon as possible.

Bonneville Joint School District 93 will be turning off water fountains at the schools affected by the advisory, the district said in a news release. The following schools are affected:

Discovery Elementary

Summit Hills Elementary

Cloverdale Elementary

Bridgewater Elementary

Technical Careers High School

Black Canyon Middle School

Thunder Ridge High School

Lincoln High School

“We will turn off water fountains at the affected schools until the advisory has been lifted,” district officials said. “We will also take appropriate safety measures in food preparation.”

The district is asking parents to send their students to school with a water bottle. The district will also provide a limited supply of bottled water at the affected schools.

Falls Water Company provides municipal water service to 6,200 homes and businesses east of Idaho Falls and north of Ammon, according to its website, including the following:

Ammon-Lincoln Industrial Park

East Park

North Spring Subdivision

Andersen Business Development

Fairmont Village

Old Mill Subdivision

The Avenues

Fall Creek Estates

Pheasant Grove

Beach’s Corner Commercial Park

Fallsbrook Mobile Home Park

Red Rock Estates

Birchwood Estates

First Street Mobile Park

Rettius Retreat

Berkley Park

Freedom Acres

Ridge View

Boulder Creek

Grayson Addition

Rock River

Bridgewater

Green Oak Meadows

Stanger Park

Burbank Industrial Park

Green Valley Estates

Sierra Springs

Calico Sky

Hatch Hollow

Stone Arbor

Caribou Meadows

Henderson Subdivision

Summerset Addition

Centennial Ranch

Landmark Center

Summit Park

Clark Park

Lawndale Estates

Teton Commercial Park

Clover Canyon

Liberty Manor

Trellis Square

Cloverdale Estates

Lincoln Industrial Park

Victor Hanks Subdivision

Cornerstone Community

Lincoln Park

Warm Springs Estates

Country Corner Estates

Lincoln Road

Washington Park

Crimson Valley

Lincoln Town Site

Wood River Estates

Crow Creek

McDonald’s Farm

Wolf Creek

Denise Subdivision

Monte Vista Subdivision

According to the Department of Environmental Quality, a drop or loss of water pressure can create conditions that allow contamination to enter the water distribution system.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, including bacteria, viruses and parasites. If you experience symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches, you should seek medical advice.

Customers who have questions or concerns can call Falls Water Company at (208) 522-1300.