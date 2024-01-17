Boil advisory in place for Falls Water Company customers, including several schools - East Idaho News

Boil advisory in place for Falls Water Company customers, including several schoolsPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — Falls Water Company in Bonneville County issued a boil water advisory for its customers Wednesday morning.
“The company’s system pressure went below the 20 psi limit for public drinking water systems at around 1:30 a.m. this morning for approximately 25 minutes,” Tony Wise, the operations manager for Falls Water, stated in a news release.
The dip in pressure was caused by equipment failure, according to Wise, and the system pressure is reportedly back to normal.
“The advisory is for precautionary purposes,” Wise told EastIdahoNews.com.
Falls Water Company took water samples Wednesday morning and sent them for testing. Wise said the results should be back within 24 hours. The company will report the results as soon as possible.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 will be turning off water fountains at the schools affected by the advisory, the district said in a news release. The following schools are affected:
- Discovery Elementary
- Summit Hills Elementary
- Cloverdale Elementary
- Bridgewater Elementary
- Technical Careers High School
- Black Canyon Middle School
- Thunder Ridge High School
- Lincoln High School
“We will turn off water fountains at the affected schools until the advisory has been lifted,” district officials said. “We will also take appropriate safety measures in food preparation.”
The district is asking parents to send their students to school with a water bottle. The district will also provide a limited supply of bottled water at the affected schools.
Falls Water Company provides municipal water service to 6,200 homes and businesses east of Idaho Falls and north of Ammon, according to its website, including the following:
According to the Department of Environmental Quality, a drop or loss of water pressure can create conditions that allow contamination to enter the water distribution system.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, including bacteria, viruses and parasites. If you experience symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches, you should seek medical advice.
Customers who have questions or concerns can call Falls Water Company at (208) 522-1300.