Boise man allegedly pointed gun at teens toilet-papering homes. He faces felony charges - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Deputies arrested a Boise man after he allegedly pointed a gun at three teenage boys who toilet-papered his home, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, dispatchers received a call from a resident adjacent to the Charter Pointe subdivision near Southwest Boise about people toilet-papering their house and driving away, the release said. As deputies were on the way, dispatchers received additional calls informing authorities that a resident had located the boys.

The deputies said they found three boys between the ages of 14 and 17 sitting on a sidewalk, according to the release. The boys told police that a 25-year-old man driving a tow truck pulled up next to their car with a gun and blocked them from moving.

The man allegedly threatened to shoot the boys if they didn’t get out of their car, according to the release. Police said he then grabbed the boys one by one and took turns pointing the handgun at them, and the man admitted to doing so, the release said.

The teens were released to the custody of their parents, according to the release. The man was charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and was released from the Ada County Jail after posting a $75,000 bond.