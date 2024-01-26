Bonneville GOP discusses enforcing platform violations for elected officials at Town Hall meeting - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – More than a month after Legislative District 32 committee members issued a resolution of censure against Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, some voters are questioning what that means and whether the party has authority to do that.

This topic was a point of discussion at the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee’s Town Hall meeting Thursday night at the College of Eastern Idaho. Mickelsen was not mentioned by name. The purpose of the public meeting was to have a civil dialogue and answer questions from voters about the Bonneville GOP. They also discussed how people could get involved with the party.

The District 32 Committee, which is part of the Bonneville GOP, alleges Mickelsen violated the Republican Party platform based on the way she voted for 13 different bills during the 2023 Legislative Session. Mickelsen signed an agreement when she filed to run for office that she would read and follow the Republican Party platform, and that it would be the standard by which she would be evaluated as an elected official.

When the committee issued the resolution in December, it was a public statement of dissatisfaction with her performance and an appeal from the committee for Mickelsen to “reaffirm her commitment” to the party and to consider the platform when voting on bills in the future.

At the time, the committee told EastIdahoNews.com it was not a personal attack against Mickelsen nor was it a suggestion that she is a bad person. It simply called into question her assertion that she is a Republican.

In a previous conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Mickelsen claimed it was personal and that the party had no business telling her how to vote because she answers to voters, not the party.

During Thursday night’s meeting, Bonneville County GOP Chairman Nick Contos explained the party has always had a right to discuss concerns or complaints about elected officials and there are procedures in place outlined in party rules explaining how it should be handled.

“As a political party, committees and organizations have a right to speak up as a body on how they feel about a topic. If it continues to become an issue, they can … limit that elected official’s ability to use the Republican Party brand,” Contos said.

Doing that would require a two-thirds majority vote by the committee. But it would not prevent a legislator from continuing to self-identify as a Republican.

Ben Marsden, one of the party’s vice-chairmen, also pointed out that citizens have a right of association — the freedom to associate with others who have similar political beliefs — which is a natural extension of the First Amendment.

If a political candidate refuses to abide by the rules of the party, which Republican voters helped establish, party leaders have a Constitutional right to enforce that decision.

“Think about it as a (business contract) between the candidate and the party,” Bonneville GOP Treasurer Barbara Miller told those in attendance. “If a candidate … pledges to support the platform and then breaches that pledge, the party is relieved of its duty to support that candidate.”

A precinct committee officer expressed a similar thought, comparing the Republican voter to an employer and an elected official to an employee.

“I don’t know of any business where the employee gets to walk all over the employer like they do in politics,” he said.

The party’s bylaws are rewritten every two years at a state convention and Bonneville GOP Vice Chairwoman Diane Jensen said Republican party voters who have an issue with the platform can attend and propose changes.

Republican Party voters at the Bonneville GOP Town Hall Meeting Thursday night at CEI. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

‘What we do in politics often involves compromise’

Though Legislative District 32 committee members have repeatedly said their statements about Mickelsen are not personal attacks against her, it’s a conversation that’s resulted in some hostility between her and the committee.

As the meeting was wrapping up, a member of the Bonneville GOP executive committee brought up the importance of balancing accountability with “believing in people’s good intentions.” She asked the committee how it could “shift its mindset” to convey a more positive tone towards candidates and the legislative process.

Contos responded by talking about compromise and separating personal feelings from politics.

“What we do in politics often involves compromise,” Contos replied. “I often get calls asking me about candidates on the ballot. In many cases, I know most of them. They’re my friends. But I have to answer those questions honestly. These aren’t (always) easy conversations to have … and it requires us to stand up and be tough and talk to one another. None of us are perfect in that.”

Another point of discussion revolved around the upcoming Republican presidential caucus and what people should expect when they show up to vote on March 2.

Members of the Bonneville GOP executive committee explained that unlike a primary, a caucus is meant to be a community event. Voters are encouraged to bring their families.

Though it will last up to 90 minutes, people are not required to be there the whole time.

“Once you register, you’ll be able to watch video presentations from the candidates,” Jensen said. “You’ll mark your ballot and put it in the ballot box, have some cookies or doughnuts or whatever is happening in your precinct. You’re free to leave after that or hang around.”

In addition to the caucus, members of the BCRCC say there is a huge need for precinct committee officers and community involvement. They’re inviting people to participate in the process.

“We have to be stewards of our republic. It’s our job and it’s part of living in a democracy,” Bonneville GOP Youth Committeeman Jonathan Cook said.