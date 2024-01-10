"Chicago, the Musical" rescheduled due to weather, travel conditions - East Idaho News

“Chicago, the Musical” rescheduled due to weather, travel conditionsPublished at
IDAHO FALLS — The performance of “Chicago, the Musical” scheduled for Wednesday night at the Frontier Center in Idaho Falls has been postponed due to weather and travel conditions.
The show will be rescheduled and those planning to attend the musical are asked to hold on to their tickets for the new date, which will be announced once it has been confirmed.
If you have questions, call the Idaho Falls Arts Council at (208) 522-0471.
