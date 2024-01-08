Chubbuck man accused of threatening two people with a knife - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man who allegedly forced his way into a home and threatened the residents with a knife before turning the knife on himself is now facing felonies.

Jeremiah David Mcintosh, 39, has been charged with burglary for the forced entry along with two counts of aggravated assault, court records show.

Chubbuck police officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on the 5100 block of Independence Avenue around 6 p.m. Dec. 19, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A caller told officers Mcintosh was threatening people with a knife.

While they were en route, officers were informed that Mcintosh had stabbed himself in the throat with the knife.

EMS was dispatched to the home.

When they arrived, officers searched the home with their guns drawn. They eventually found Mcintosh laying in a hallway “with a large amount of blood near the area of his neck,” the affidavit says. Mcintosh was holding a towel to the wound.

He reportedly told the officers the knife was partially under his body. They were able to get to find and secure the knife.

Mcintosh refused assistance from EMS, but police ordered a check anyway.

After he refused to speak with officers, EMTs stabilized the bleeding and took Mcintosh to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

Officers then spoke with the victims, who said Mcintosh had forced his way into the home with a folding pocket knife opened exposing the three-inch blade, the affidavit says. One of the victims said Mcintosh approached her with the knife, then “slit” his own throat.

The victim provided officers with a video of the incident, which reportedly shows Mcintosh yelling at the victim while standing between her and the door. A second victim, a 15-year-old, told officers he heard yelling, then footsteps approaching his bedroom door.

He said Mcintosh kicked in his door and displayed a knife, so the boy attempted to through his window. He said Mcintosh then went after the first victim.

Officers noted in police reports the boy’s bedroom door was damaged, consistent with being kicked in.

After he was cleared medically, Mcintosh was taken to Bannock County Jail and booked. He was released on his own recognizance with no-contact orders on Dec. 28.

Though Mcintosh has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Mcintosh would face up to 20 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman on Monday.