Crews respond to house fire in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have extinguished a fire that started in a home Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the house on the 700 block of Homer Avenue around 4:50 p.m. They discovered a fire had started in the living room.

They were able to put out the blaze quickly but there was smoke damage throughout the house, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesman Eric Grossarth.

Nobody was injured and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.