Escaped Montana fugitive caught in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who escaped a pre-release center in Missoula, Montana, has been captured in Pocatello and is awaiting extradition.

Vincent West Knight, 31, was convicted of aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal endangerment in Silverbow County, Montana, according to ABC Fox Montana. He escaped the pre-release center on Oct. 30.

He was detained by local law enforcement in Pocatello on Jan. 11 and is currently being held without bail at the Bannock County Jail.

Since his arrest, Knight has signed a waiver of extradition and is awaiting transport back to Montana.