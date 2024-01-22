Have a birthday to plan this year? This family-run store offers more then just party favors - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A new year brings new birthdays, and this family-owned and operated store in the Gate City bills itself as a “one-stop shop” for parties.

Family Fun Party, located at 1023 Yellowstone Ave, started as a party rental store, offering balloons, bounce houses and other party materials. That was until the retail space next door became available, and the Finlayson family had an idea to expand their business.

“We did everything party, and so we loved the idea of having a toy store,” said Adam Finlayson, father and co-owner of Family Fun Party with Stephanie Finlayson.

Originally, Family Fun Party was opened by the previous owners of Party Palace after they sold it in 2012. The Finlayson family then purchased Family Fun Party from those owners in June 2020.

The family then worked on turning the store into a place where people could get everything they needed for a birthday.

“I really don’t want to go to yet another store to get my cups and plates and tablecloths,” people would say to Adam.

Once they expanded their merchandise, becoming a party and toy store seemed like a natural next step. They acquired the property next door in September 2022 and added toys to their selection.

“That actually fits really well together, having balloons and party everything, and then now we have toys, and it really is a one-stop shop,” Adam said.

Adam describes their toy selection as “items that you, for the most part, cannot find in big box stores.”

Family Fun Party’s toy selection emphasizes imaginative play and STEM toys. Many can’t be sold online; they can only be found in specialty stores like Family Fun Party.

The store sells a wide variety of build-it-yourself kits. Customers can also find building block sets where children can build their own log cabins and farms. The store offers many games and puzzles if someone is looking for a match for the whole family.

Build it yourself kits | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A create your own comic book kit | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A variety of board and card games | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

The Finlayson family is still trying to get the word out about the toy store, as most customers still know them for their balloons and party supplies.

“I’m not concerned that we don’t have what people want … I’m concerned about traffic. People need to know we’re here. And then I am very convinced that the store will explode, and we’re going to have to move because we don’t have enough space,” Adam said.

As a family-run business, Adam, Stephanie and their five daughters staff the store. The oldest Finlayson daughter runs the event rental business during the summer.

“That’s really what we are. This is a small family-owned business,” Finlayson said.

Family Fun Party holds different events during the year for free to bring more people into the store, and the whole family pitches in to make sure they go smoothly.

“My kids love being a part of our store,” Finlayson said. “When we have events, they’re all here helping with different things, so it really is family-owned.”

The next event will be the Stuffed Animal Valentine Exchange & Sleepover on February 10. Kids can bring their favorite stuffed animals to the store, fill out valentines from their animals and leave them there overnight. The following day, they’ll pick up their stuffed animal and get some pictures of what they got up to during the sleepover.