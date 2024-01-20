Hot Spring Pho in Idaho Falls serves up traditional Vietnamese food - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local restaurant in downtown Idaho Falls is serving up traditional Vietnamese food made by the owners.

Wife and husband duo Tilla Le and Shawn Do are both from Vietnam. They became the owners of Hot Spring Pho on 376 Shoup Avenue last year.

“Pho is a dish in Vietnam. This is a flavorful dish. People love it so much,” Shawn said.

Pronounced as “fuh,” the soup dish is a mixture of delicious broth, noodles, and various toppings.

“Basically, we make the broth with a lot of beef bones, and it takes a lot of time to do it,” said Shawn. “It takes 12 to 24 hours to make the broth. Inside, we have meatballs, brisket, flank, and rare steak.”

Hot Spring Pho also serves a sausage roll. It has lettuce, cabbage, and vermicelli noodles. It comes with a peanut sauce on the side.

Vietnamese pork sausage roll. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“It has Vietnamese pork sausage with some crunchy texture in the roll,” Tilla said.

They offer specialty drinks too, like milk tea with a certain kind of boba.

“Everyone knows about boba, but this one actually has crystal boba. The texture is just different than the regular boba. Regular boba is chewy. This one is crunchy. This is a signature milk tea that I make from scratch. I don’t use powder,” Tilla said.

Another dish EastIdahoNews.com tried is the vermicelli bowl that will leave you satisfied. It comes with a sauce on the side to pour over the food.

“It’s like a salad bowl,” Tilla said. “There is grilled pork, egg roll and a shrimp skewer. You eat it with the salad and pickled carrot.”

Hot Spring Pho is open Monday through Saturday. Click here to follow the business on Instagram.

“We really love having people try our food and understand our culture,” Shawn added.

The vermicelli bowl. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Shawn and Tilla are the owners of Hot Spring Pho in Idaho Falls. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com