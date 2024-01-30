Idaho Falls intersection will be blocked off Tuesday as crews repair fire hydrant - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a damaged fire hydrant at the intersection of East 1st Street and South Fanning Ave beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Westbound traffic on 1st Street will be detoured to Lomax Street around the construction zone. Drivers should expect minor traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Barring unforeseen delays, construction is anticipated to be complete prior to the Tuesday evening commute.

No water service interruption is expected at this time. Customers will be notified before any service disruption, should the need arise.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we replace the waterline as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.