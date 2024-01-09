Idaho Falls Parks and Rec. Dept. closing early due to weather - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — With the ongoing winter storm, the city of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department will be closing all facilities on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This is out of concern for the safety of our staff, patrons and participants that would be required to travel in these winter conditions.

The closure includes the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, the Wes Diest Aquatic Center and the Recreation Center. All programs that start on or after 6 p.m. will also be canceled.

The Parks and Recreation Department anticipates opening regular business hours on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Outdoor parks remain open to the public.