Jefferson Starship, The Marshall Tucker Band to perform in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — The successful arena rock group Jefferson Starship will be accompanying Southern rock band The Marshall Tucker Band for live performances Sept. 21 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a young, hungry, and quite driven six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972, having duly baptized themselves with the name of a blind piano tuner after they found inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space — and they’ve been in-tune with tearing it up on live stages both big and small all across the globe ever since. Plus, the band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. A typically rich MTB setlist is bubbling over with a healthy dose of hits like the heartfelt singalong “Heard It in a Love Song,” the insistent pleading of “Can’t You See” (the signature tune of MTB’s late co-founding lead guitarist and then-principal songwriter Toy Caldwell), the testifying “Fire on the Mountain,” the wanderlust gallop of “Long Hard Ride,” and the explosive testimony of “Ramblin,’” to name but a few.

The legend of Jefferson Starship begins in 1970, when Paul Kantner released an album titled BLOWS AGAINST THE EMPIRE under the artist name “Paul Kantner/Jefferson Starship”. The story, however, begins with the coalescence of the band Jefferson Starship itself, in 1974. That collection of talent included John Barbata, Craig Chaquico, Papa John Creach, David Freiberg, Paul Kantner, Peter Kaukonen, and Grace Slick. They first toured as Jefferson Starship in 1974, and released the album, DRAGON FLY which was certified gold in 1975. Kaukonen departed the lineup after that initial tour and the remaining members welcomed Pete Sears on bass. Shortly thereafter, Marty Balin joined the Jefferson Starship lineup. Balin had co-founded Jefferson Airplane with Paul Kantner, and the Airplane roster also included Grace Slick, David Freiberg, and Papa John Creach at various points during that band’s existence. Balin’s addition to the Jefferson Starship lineup resulted in a reunion of sorts for all those players under a new banner. The new collection of personnel returned to the studio to record RED OCTOPUS, which was released in June of 1975. The record reached #1, propelled by the success of the hit singles, Miracles and Play on Love. It has sold over two million copies. Papa John Creach quietly left the band after this whirlwind success. Jefferson Starship’s hit-making streak continued with 1976’s SPITFIRE, which featured the hit, With Your Love, and 1978’s EARTH, powered by the hits, Count on Me and Runaway.

Ticket Pre-sale codes will be available to Players Club members of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel through email, and will be active Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. Players Club members can also receive the code from a Players Club Representative at the property. The public availability to purchase tickets opens Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. For more information and to ensure the most affordable ticket prices, visit shobangaming.com.