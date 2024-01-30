Kids win big at Hyde Pond Kids Ice Fishing Derby - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho Fish and Game.

SALMON — Over 60 young anglers came out for the 31st Annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby held Jan. 27 at Hyde Pond near Salmon.

The kids had a fun-filled morning learning about fishing and spending time in beautiful winter weather with family and friends. Anglers traveled from far and wide throughout Lemhi County, southeastern Idaho, and a handful from Utah.

Big fish prizes for the fishing derby were divided into four age categories: 5 and under, 6-8, 9-11, and 12-16. The overall big fish caught during the derby was a 4.6 pound rainbow trout caught by Braxton Santos in the 6-8 year-old category.

The remaining big fish winners by age category were: 5 and under Mason Davis (3.4 pounds), and 9-11 years old Bray Mulkey (3 pounds). This year, we did not have any anglers in the 12-16 years old category enter the contest. All four winners won a rod and reel combination, along with other fishing supplies, donated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

There were 25 tagged fish swimming around in the pond for the kid’s fishing derby. Any kid who caught a tagged fish during the fishing derby won a $25 cash prize donated by local businesses, organizations, and private citizens.

This year, 4 lucky anglers brought a tagged fish through the ice during the four-hour fishing derby. Besides the grand prizes and cash for tagged fish, every child went home with a gift bag donated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

“The community support for this event continues to be amazing,” said Brett Kelly, Fish and Game fisheries biologist who helped coordinate the event. “There were a lot of smiles and happy faces today, and some even caught their first fish ever, so thank you to all the generous sponsors.”

The derby was sponsored by the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Idaho Fish and Game, with additional support provided by the Bureau of Land Management, Lemhi County Road and Bridge and Pep’s Septic. Special thanks to all generous tag sponsors including Linda and Robert Price, Luke Anderson, Greg and Windy Schoby, Trout Unlimited-River of No Return Chapter, Robert Rose, Chad Fealko & Family, Bev Hardesty & Gould Fickardt, Zachary Salada, Stacey Meyer, Ian Mott, Alex Stacy, Brent Beller, Noah Frost, Patrick Catalano, Highlander Salmon, Hunter Distad, Jeff Richards, Jessica Buelow, Lizzie Jossie, and Brett Kelly.

We look forward to seeing you this June for the 29th Annual Salmon, Idaho Kids Free Fishing Day Fishing Derby held at Kid’s Creek Pond. The continued success of these fishing derbies depends upon generous sponsors, local businesses, and an engaged community who make the time to take kids fishing.