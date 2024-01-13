Local seniors get thrill of winter sledding while indoors! - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Homestead Senior Living recently introduced an exhilarating activity that had their residents cheering like they were 21 again — Indoor Tube Sledding.

In a creative effort to bring the joy of winter activities to residents who may not have the opportunity to venture outdoors, The Homestead Senior Living transformed the dining room and hallway into a winter wonderland.

The innovative activity was inspired by the desire to offer a fun and invigorating experience. The indoor tube sledding consisted of a large water tube strapped to the top of a dolly, and then pulled around the building by a staff member.

Residents eagerly waited for their turn to hop onto the tube and take a thrilling ride around the building. Laughter and cheers filled the air as participants navigated twists and turns, experiencing the joy of a winter pastime in the cozy confines of their home.

Residents have expressed their delight at the opportunity to engage in such a unique and stimulating activity. Many have shared stories of fond memories from their youth spent sledding with family and friends, and the indoor tube sledding experience has allowed them to relive those cherished moments.