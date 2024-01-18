Major closure on U.S. Highway 26 due to winter weather - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — There is a major closure on US Highway 26 due to drifting snow and low visibility.

According to Idaho 511, both directions from Ririe to Swan Valley are closed. It appears it closed just after midnight and as of Thursday morning at 8:50 a.m., it remains closed. This is specifically happening from milepost 350 to milepost 375.

There’s no word yet when it will reopen.

Additionally, Idaho State Police are investigating multiple crashes on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 near Pocatello. Dispatch told EastIdahoNews.com that there are several slide-offs in the area. There’s no word yet if there are any injuries or how many crashes there have been.

ISP said on social media that “winter weather driving conditions are in effect.”

Check here for road conditions. Click here for weather conditions.