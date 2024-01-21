Man dies after late-night crash in Franklin County - East Idaho News

PRESTON —- Officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County that left a man dead on Saturday.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 11 p.m., Idaho State Police said in a news release.

A 22-year-old American Falls man was driving a pickup truck north on U.S. Highway 91 when the vehicle reportedly left the roadway and overturned. It came to rest on its side.

According to the news release, the driver was taken to a local hospital. He later died due to his injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, officials noted.

The highway was blocked for about three hours.