Man found guilty after jury trial for lewd conduct with 18-month old - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A jury recently found a 43-year-old Blackfoot man guilty of battery.

Eric Whitney Jones was found guilty and convicted of felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony (lewd conduct with a minor child) following a one-day jury trial Wednesday.

According to a news release from Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley, Jones is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Bruce Pickett on March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse.

After the trial, Jones’s bond was revoked, and he was sent back to the custody of the Bingham County Jail, where he will stay until sentencing.

He could face up to 20 years in prison, up to a $50,000 fine and be required to register as a sex offender.

Background of the case

On Dec. 13, 2022, Bingham County Sheriff deputies were called to a Blackfoot home after receiving a report of possible sexual abuse of a minor.

A woman told deputies that Jones had admitted to abusing her daughter, who was 1 and a half years old at the time.

According to the woman, Jones told her the abuse occurred in July 2022, and he had touched the child with his genitals, but he denied any genital-to-genital touching.

He told the woman he had “just given into his urges.”

A warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest on July 27, and he was booked into the Bingham County Jail. According to Jolley, the length of time between the report and arrest is due to time needed for “additional investigation, including forensic interviews with the victims.”

Jolley requested a bond of $150,000 at the initial appearance, but Jones was instead given a $75,000 bond by Magistrate Judge Scott Hansen. Jones posted a cash bond on Aug. 8, and was released.