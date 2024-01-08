Man taken to hospital following crash involving Fish and Game officer - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday at 6:24 p.m. westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 77, west of Mountain Home.

A 19-year-old male was driving a 2007 Saturn Aura eastbound on Interstate 84. A 57-year-old male Fish and Game Conservation Officer was driving westbound on Interstate 84 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado towing a boat. The Saturn crossed the median and made contact head-on with the Silverado in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Saturn was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. He was wearing a seat-belt.

The Fish and Game Officer in the Chevrolet was not transported. He was wearing a seat-belt.

The lanes were blocked for just over four hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the lanes.

This remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.