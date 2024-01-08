Man who attacked a Nevada judge is sentenced by that same judge to prison for separate incident - East Idaho News

(CNN) — A man who was seen on video jumping and attacking a judge sitting behind a bench in Clark County, Nevada, last week was back in court Monday and was sentenced by the same judge for a separate incident.

Deobra Redden, 30, was sentenced to 19 months to four years in prison for a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

His hands, mouth and face were covered during his court appearance Monday.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus stressed that was the sentence she planned to impose before Redden attacked her in the now-viral incident.

“When we were last here, arguments were concluded and the court had begun to pronounce sentence when an incident occurred, an incident initiated by Mr. Redden, preventing the court from completing the sentencing,” Holthus said. “Any other issues that may arise from the events that occurred last Wednesday will be handled at a future date by a different court.”

Redden was charged with seven counts of battery on a protected person and battery in connection with last week’s attack, according to court records.

The incident last week unfolded Wednesday after Redden and his attorney asked the judge for probation rather than time behind bars, saying the 30-year-old is getting his life back on track with a new job and plans to resume his education.

Holthus then read the defendant’s criminal history aloud in court, which included “three felonies … misdemeanors, multiple DVs (domestic violence) … robberies, attempted home invasion.”

Redden’s attorney told the judge he believes his client could successfully complete probation.

“I appreciate that,” the judge replied, “but I think it’s time that he get a taste of something else because – I just can’t, with that history.”

Seconds later, Redden shouted, “F**k that b*tch!” and ran toward the judge, leaping over the bench and attacking her. Redden tackled Holthus to the ground, and both disappeared from the camera’s view behind the bench, the video shows.

As others in the courtroom tried to restrain him, Redden screamed, “F**k you both!” and threw several punches.

The judge stayed on the ground for several minutes before standing up, appearing to say she hit her head. Holthus “experienced some injuries,” a statement from Clark County Courts read.

By Thursday, she was back at work, but remained “sore and stiff,” Chief Judge Jerry Wiese told reporters.

The district attorney said his office is reviewing evidence and plans to file additional charges against Redden, CNN previously reported.