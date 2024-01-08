Obie is one of a kind; he's our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Obie is a happy four-year-old boxer/border collie mix looking for his fur-ever home!

This sweet boy is great with other dogs, but isn’t a fan of cats.

Obie would do best in a home with older kids.

Obie and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.