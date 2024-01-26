PETA says this inanimate object could replace Punxsutawney Phil - East Idaho News

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil will emerge and predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter. Now, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling for change.

The animal rights group sent a letter Monday morning to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s president, offering to send a giant gold coin to replace Phil.

They say his weather predictions are no more reliable than a coin toss and that Phil should be allowed to live out his days at a reputable sanctuary.

PETA writes in part, “When allowed, (groundhogs) avoid humans, create intricate networks of underground burrows, communicate with one another, and even climb trees.”

The organization goes on to say, “Keeping Phil confined year-round at the local library so that one day a year he can bring revenue and attention to Punxsutawney simply isn’t humane.”

Click here for updates on this story