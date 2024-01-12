Photos taken by renowned nature photographer on display in new exhibit at local museum - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Community members are invited to walk through the newest exhibit on display at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.

The exhibit, known as “Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild,” is sponsored by Green Kids Club and is produced by David J. Wagner, LLC. It features forty classic photographs taken by the renowned nature photographer. Mangelsen’s work will be on display from Jan. 12 to March 30. Chloe O’Laughlin, a spokeswoman for the art museum, said this is his “legacy exhibit.”

“He’s been a photographer for 40 (plus) years but these are specifically the shots that are either the most well-known to the public or the most personal for him,” O’Laughlin explained. “They are giant photos. The photos you can find online of his stuff don’t even do it justice when you get to actually see them in person. The detail is unreal.”

She said the photos include shots of grizzly bears, eagles and moose in Yellowstone, as well as shots from his African journeys of cheetahs, jaguars, tigers and a gorilla.

“There’s a lot of variety in this exhibit of his career but also what he’s done for the areas he’s been to,” O’Laughlin mentioned. “There’s a very detailed description for each photo as well.”

On top of the exhibit, the art museum is holding a “Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife” meet and greet event Jan. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by “Bruce Miller: Naturally Wild Photography.” There will be a selection of Mangelsen’s books available for community members to have signed, and local bar XVIII will cater the wine and whiskey tasting and refreshments.

“It’s going to be a stellar event,” O’Laughlin said. “It’s really rare for people to be able to get in contact with someone who is so well-known in the photography industry and the conservation industry as well.”

She added, “It’s going to be a fascinating night to see him retell his stories of how he’s waited hours in the snow to get this particular shot or how he had to hike this many miles to find this family of cheetahs. It’s going to be exciting.”

Tickets for the “Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife” are $80 for members and $100 for non-members. Spots are limited and people are encouraged to buy tickets early. Meet and greet tickets can be purchased here. For more information on hours and admission prices to the exhibit, click here.

Along with “Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild” exhibit, two additional exhibits are also on display in the studio galleries and corridor. There is The Art of Jason Wunderlich, who is a watercolor painter, and TAM’s Museum Artists Group Show which features sculptures, oil, watercolor and graphite work, which are all for sale.