Pine grosbeaks arrive in eastern Idaho for the first time in four years - East Idaho News

On Dec. 30, 2023, two surveyors located eight rare pine grosbeaks in Smith Park near the Madison Memorial Hospital during the Rexburg Christmas survey. The next day, another birder reported seeing 11. By Monday morning, January 1, another birder notified me that she had seen several feeding near the pavilion at the park. I found the birds mid-afternoon and counted 14 feeding in a deciduous tree.

I have seen single Pine grosbeaks many years ago while hiking and hunting in area mountains, but this was the first time I could photograph them. I was so excited that I could finally add them to my list of life birds. By Friday, the numbers had increased to over 20 birds. These were the first of this species to be recorded on “eBird” since 2020 in the Rexburg area.

Pine grosbeaks have been showing up in the Boise area since October, causing some writers and birders to communicate about the starting of an “irruption” of them. An irruption is when a species of bird migrates further than they usually would to find food for the winter. Once they find an area with cover and lots of food, they will remain there until they run out of food or the weather pushes them out.

These birds are usually found in Canada in the west and the eastern northern United States, making their homes in the Boreal forests.

A typical female Pine Grosbeak in Rexburg. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

Smith Park has many mature evergreen trees with deciduous trees loaded with seeds. They will eat the buds, the first-year needles from the evergreens, as well as buds and seeds from the leafless deciduous trees. I also noticed that instead of coming to the ground for water, they eat the snow off the branches of the evergreens to get the moisture they need.

Grosbeaks usually rest halfway up on the evergreens if you look for them. When they feed, they are in the tops of the trees filled with seeds. They are fairly quiet and can sit for 15 to 20 minutes while eating without moving to another branch. When one flies to a tree, it will take a few minutes before others start flying to it.

The Pine grosbeaks at Smith Park are a small subspecies. They are about the same size as an American robin. They probably migrated from British Columbia, Canada. These are the smallest of the Pine grosbeak family; the ones in the east are the largest.

A Pine grosbeak clipping young needles from an evergreen tree for food. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

They are very tolerant of humans, as I have watched them while families have been sledding in the park, and they have never flushed while I have been studying them. Literature also states that they should stay in the area until they run out of food.

They are probably in other area towns and groves of trees. Four have been located at Beaver Dick Park, west of Rexburg. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are already in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, St. Anthony, Rigby or Ashton. Look for groups of mature evergreens with seed-laden leafless trees and you may find them. They have been located in several towns around Boise, in the Ketchum and Middleton areas. In 2019, they were near the Kelly Canyon Ski area.

Pine grosbeak males have red on their heads and shoulders; some have yellow on their breasts and red on their back, while the females are dark slate gray with mustard yellow heads. Their beaks are powerful, and it does not take them long to shell the seeds they gather. These birds also have pouches on the side of the tongue where they can store seeds for their offspring or a midnight snack.

A very colorful male Pine grosbeak eating snow off an evergreen limb. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

Please let me know if you find them in your town or a cemetery near you, as it could be essential to know how many have migrated into the Upper Snake River Valley this winter. Keep your sunflower feeders full as they may visit them as that is their favorite feeder food.

Stay safe and watch out for big game crossing the roads.