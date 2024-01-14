Pocatello garbage collection will continue as scheduled on Martin Luther King Jr. Day - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The City of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will operate as normal on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15, 2024.

Residents with a Monday collection day for garbage or recycling are asked to place their autocarts at the curb by 7 a.m. for pickup.

Officials would like to remind residents that the Bannock County Landfill will be closed in observance of the holiday. For more information on the Sanitation Department’s services, visit the department’s website or call (208) 234-6192.