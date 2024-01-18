Pocatello man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for burglary - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to breaking into several vehicles and stealing items has been sent to prison.

Trevor John Taft, 31, of Pocatello, pleaded guilty to one felony count of burglary after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, a felony charge for possession of a stolen bank card and a persistent violator enhancement were dismissed.

During a Jan. 9 hearing, Taft was ordered to serve three and a half to nine and a half years by District Judge Robert Naftz, court records show. Taft was given credit for 321 days of time served.

Taft and 26-year-old Christian Lee McBee were arrested after Chubbuck police, responding to reports of a burglary, learned the two men had broken into two vehicles. The pair had taken items from the vehicles and damaged the ignition of one of the vehicles while trying to take it.

McBee was also charged in connection with the burglaries first and was sentenced to a prison term of five to 14 years by District Judge Stephen Dunn in October.

Christian Lee McBee | Bannock County Jail

Taft was connected and charged several weeks later.

In addition to his prison term, Taft has been ordered to pay $1,495 in fees and fines.