Pocatello requests public input for trail system improvements grant - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — City staff is seeking input regarding planned improvements to the Pocatello Creek Road trail system.

The city of Pocatello will apply for a grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, according to a news release from the city. That grant money, if obtained, would be used to add six parking spaces, an information kiosk and a dog waste station near Little Pocatello Creek Road.

The city trail system’s planned improvements would include three new foot- and bike-accessible gates along a new One-Mile Trail, which would connect to the Pioneer Ridge trail system.

“The new Pioneer Ridge trail system will offer incredible year-round recreational opportunities to residents of Pocatello,” Pocatello Outdoor Recreations Manager Cary Rhodes says in the release. “We anticipate this area will become a popular destination and will be convenient to the residents of the eastside of town, much like City Creek trails are to those on the westside.”

Pioneer Ridge Trail System | Courtesy City of Pocatello

The proposed changes, which will include around six miles of new trail, would be completed by the summer of 2024, the release says.

The city requests comments from city residents as part of the grant application process. Those comments can be directed to Rhodes at cary.rhodes@pocatello.gov or (208)234-6237. Comments will be accepted through the end of the workday, Friday, Jan. 25.